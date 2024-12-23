3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Kutch, Gujarat; No Casualties

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Gujarat’s Kutch district on Monday morning, as reported by the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR). The tremor, recorded at 10:44 a.m., had its epicenter 76 kilometers north-northeast of Lakhpat. Fortunately, the district administration confirmed no casualties or damage to property. This marks the second seismic event exceeding 3.0 magnitude in the district this month, following a 3.2 magnitude tremor on December 7.

Kutch has experienced multiple significant earthquakes in recent months, including a 4.0 magnitude quake on November 18 and a 4.2 magnitude event in Patan, North Gujarat, on November 15. The region remains a high-risk earthquake zone, having endured nine major earthquakes over the past 200 years, according to the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA).

One of the most devastating events in the region’s history occurred on January 26, 2001, when a massive earthquake struck Kutch. It was the third largest and second most destructive earthquake in India over two centuries, causing widespread destruction across towns and villages. The disaster claimed nearly 13,800 lives and injured 1.67 lakh people, underscoring the seismic vulnerability of the area.