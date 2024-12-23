Accidents, disasters and explosions that shook India in 2024

New Delhi: India witnessed several accidents, gas tanker blasts, natural disasters, and several industrial explosions. These tragic incidents have collectively resulted in significant loss of life and widespread damage.

Here’s list of tragic accidents that claimed many lives

1. Kerala landslide

On July 30, Kerala was hit with a landslide. This was the deadliest one in the state. It killed more than 300 people and destroyed scores of houses and other buildings. Major landslides hit the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions of Wayanad almost decimating both areas.

2. Jaipur gas tanker crash

An LPG tanker collided with a truck on December 20, sparking a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno in which 12 people were killed and 37 vehicles engulfed in flames.

3. Hathras stampede

As many as 121 devotees suffocated to their deaths and bodies piled atop each other in the July 2 stampede. The accident took place at a ‘satsang’ of spiritual guru Narayan Sakar Hari “Bhole Baba” alias Surajpal in the Hathras district’s Fulari/ Phulrai village.

4. Rajkot Gaming Zone fire

As many as 27 persons including children were brutally charred to death when a massive fire broke out at TRP Game Zone on May 25 this year.

5. Hathras bus accident

At least 17 people, including women and children, travelling in a van were killed on September 6 after a roadways bus hit the vehicle from behind on National Highway 93 in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

The passengers were on their way to Agra from Hathras. Some of the deceased have been identified as Irshad (25), Munne Khan (55), Muskan (16), Talli (28), Tabassum (28), Najma (25), Bhola (25), Khushbu (25), Jameel (50), Chote (25), Ayan (2), Sufiyan (1), Alfaz (6), Shoaib (5) and Ishrat (50).

6. Jhansi hospital fire

On November 15, a fire had occurred at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi which took the lives of 17 infants. The tragedy occurred when a fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, spread rapidly in the highly oxygenated environment of the NICU, leading to the deaths of newborns.

7. Mumbai ferry capsize

At least 15 people have died after a ferry capsized off the coast of Mumbai on December 18. According to officials, the ferry, carrying 85 passengers, including five crew members, was en route to Elephanta Island when the incident occurred near Uran, Karanja.

8. West Bengal Train Collision

11 people lost their lives, and at least 60 were injured on June 17 when a freight train rear-ended the Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani railway station in Darjeeling district, West Bengal, due to over-speeding and a faulty signal.

9. Bareilly flyover accident

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three men in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district after their car, guided by ‘Google Maps’, plunged off an under-construction flyover into the Ramganga River. The incident occurred on November 23 as the victims were en route to attend a wedding.

10. Pune helicopter crash

A tragic helicopter crash near Pune city on October 2 morning claimed the lives of three experienced aviation professionals, including two former Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots and a retired Navy engineer. The incident involved an Agusta 109 helicopter owned by Heritage Aviation, a private Delhi-based aviation company.

The victims were identified as pilot Paramjeet Singh (62) and co-pilot GK Pillai (57), both ex-IAF personnel, and aircraft maintenance engineer Pritam Kumar Bhardwaj (53), a former Indian Navy officer. According to authorities, the helicopter caught fire after crashing in hilly terrain near Bavdhan, approximately 25 km from Pune.

11. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse

On May 13, an illegal hoarding collapsed during a storm in the Ghatkopar suburb of Mumbai, killing 17 people and injuring 74 others. The hoarding, which was erected without proper permits, fell into a gas station, causing an explosion. The incident took place during a heavy rainstorm, which contributed to the collapse. The victims, many of whom were workers at the gas station, were caught under the debris.

12. Assam Bus-Truck Crash

A tragic bus accident occurred in Assam’s Golaghat district on January 3, when a bus carrying 45 passengers collided with a truck, resulting in 12 deaths and injuring 30 others. The collision happened in the Balijan area near Dergaon.