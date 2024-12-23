Indian Railways cancels several trains till January 2025: Full list

Secunderabad: South Central Railway has announced the cancellation of several train services. The train cancellations were announced due to Pre-Non-Interlocking and Non-Interlocking works at Motumari Junction in the Kazipet–Vijayawada section of the Secunderabad Division. The affected services include various long-distance trains scheduled between December 2024 and January 2025.

Full list:

The Thiruvananthapuram North–Indore Ahilyanagari Superfast Express (Train No. 22646) will remain canceled on 28th December 2024 and 4th January 2025, while its return service (Train No. 22645) will not operate on 30th December 2024 and 6th January 2025.

The Thiruvananthapuram North–Korba Superfast Express (Train No. 22648) is canceled on 26th, 30th December 2024, and 2nd, 6th January 2025, with the return service (Train No. 22647) canceled on 28th December 2024, 1st, 4th, and 8th January 2025.

The Gorakhpur–Thiruvananthapuram North Raptisagar Express (Train No. 12511) will not run on 26th December 2024, 3rd, and 5th January 2025, while the return journey (Train No. 12512) is canceled on 31st December 2024, 7th, and 8th January 2025.

Similarly, the Barauni–Ernakulam Raptisagar Express (Train No. 12521) is canceled on 23rd, 30th December 2024, and 6th January 2025, with its return service (Train No. 12522) canceled on 27th December 2024, 3rd, and 10th January 2025.

The Kanpur Central–Madurai Festival Special (Train No. 01927) will remain canceled on 25th December 2024, 1st, and 8th January 2025, while its counterpart (Train No. 01928) is canceled on 27th December 2024, 3rd, and 10th January 2025. The

Jabalpur–Madurai Superfast Special (Train No. 02122) is canceled on 26th December 2024, with its return journey (Train No. 02121) canceled on 28th December 2024.

Additionally, the Dhanbad–Coimbatore Express (Train No. 03325) is canceled on 25th December 2024 and 1st January 2025, with the reverse service (Train No. 03326) canceled on 28th December 2024 and 4th January 2025.

The KSR Bengaluru–Danapur Humsafar Express (Train No. 06509) is canceled on 30th December 2024 and 6th January 2025, while its return service (Train No. 06510) will not operate on 1st and 8th January 2025.