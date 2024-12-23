Know how to prevent and treat urinary tract infections during pregnancy

Pregnancy is a transformative phase for women. However, it also brings unique health challenges, and urinary tract infections (UTIs) are among the most common. UTIs are characterised by a bacterial infection in the urinary system.Timely detection, prevention, and treatment are vital to ensure a healthy pregnancy and prevent infections from escalating into severe health issues.

UTIs occur when bacteria, primarily Escherichia coli (E. coli), enter the urinary tract. During pregnancy, the body undergoes several changes that increase the likelihood of these infections.

1. Hormonal changes

Elevated progesterone levels relax the urinary tract muscles, slowing the flow of urine and allowing bacteria to multiply.

2. Enlarged uterus

As the uterus grows, it can press on the bladder, preventing it from emptying completely and creating a breeding ground for bacteria.

3. Weakened immune response

Pregnancy naturally suppresses the immune system to support the developing fetus, making it harder for the body to fight infections.

Symptoms:

1. A burning sensation during urination

2. Frequent or intense urges to urinate

3. Cloudy or foul-smelling urine

4. Lower abdominal pain or discomfort

5. Blood in the urine

Prevention strategies for Urinary Tract Infection

1. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to flush out bacteria from the urinary tract. Aim for 8–10 glasses daily, or as recommended by your doctor.

2. Practice good hygiene

Always wipe from front to back after using the restroom to prevent the transfer of bacteria from the rectal area to the urethra.

3. Urinate regularly

Don’t hold your urine for long periods. Emptying your bladder frequently reduces the risk of bacterial buildup.

4. Opt for loose-fitting clothing

Tight garments and synthetic fabrics can trap moisture, creating a favourable environment for bacteria. Choose cotton underwear and breathable clothing.

5. Include cranberries in your diet

Cranberries and cranberry juice are rich in compounds that may help prevent bacteria from adhering to the urinary tract lining.

6. Avoid irritants

Steer clear of perfumed soaps, bubble baths, and feminine hygiene sprays that can irritate the urethra and increase susceptibility to infections.

7. Strengthen your immune system

Focus on a diet rich in immune-boosting foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Vitamin C, in particular, can help maintain urinary tract health.

Treatment options for Urinary Tract Infection

1. Antibiotics

Doctors usually prescribe pregnancy-safe antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. It’s essential to complete the entire course, even if symptoms improve.

2. Probiotics

Adding probiotics to your diet may help restore the natural balance of good bacteria in your body, supporting recovery.

3. Pain management

Over-the-counter medications approved by your doctor can alleviate discomfort, such as a burning sensation or abdominal pain.

4. Regular monitoring

Your doctor may perform follow-up urine tests to ensure the infection is fully resolved and to prevent recurrence.