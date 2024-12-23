Kumbh Mela 2025: Know all about Triveni Sangam, Akharas and Rituals

Lucknow: The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 to set to begin on January 13 with the Paush Purnima Snan and will end on February 26 with Maha Shivratri. Kumbh Mela is regarded as one of the biggest festivals in Hinduism. Maha Kumbh takes place once in 12 years. It will be celebrated at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, regarded as the confluence of the three holy rivers viz., Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is regarded as the world’s largest public gathering. Devotees taking sacred snans (baths) during some of the auspicious dates. Shahi Snan is a royal ritual that brings together saints and spiritual leaders for a ceremonial dip in the holy waters. There’s a belief that the festival’s immersion in the sacred waters cleanses sin and frees the individual from the infinite cycle of birth and death.

In Hinduism, the Kumbh Mela is a religious pilgrimage celebrated four times over a span of 12 years. The geographical location of the Kumbh Mela rotates among four sacred sites in India, each associated with a holy river, as listed below.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels several trains till January 2025: Full list

Locations of Kumbh:

In Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on the banks of Ganges

In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on the banks of Shipra

In Nashik, Maharashtra on the banks of Godavari

In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna, and the mythical invisible Sarasvati

Information About Akharas

Total Akharas: There are 13 recognized Akharas (monastic orders).

Kinnar Akhara: Though not officially recognized by the Akhara Council, it is associated with the Juna Akhara.

Types of Akharas:

Shaiva Akharas: Worshippers of Lord Shiva.

Vaishnav Akharas: Devotees of Lord Vishnu.

Udasin Akharas: Primarily followers of Guru Nanak’s teachings.

Names of Akharas

1. Juna Akhara

2. Niranjani Akhara

3. Mahanirvani Akhara

4. Atal Akhara

5. Ahwan Akhara

6. Nirmohi Akhara

7. Anand Akhara

8. Panchagni Akhara

9. Nagpanthi Gorakhnath Akhara

10. Vaishnav Akhara

11. Udasin Panchayati Bada Akhara

12. Udasin Naya Akhara

13. Nirmal Panchayati Akhara

Key Positions in Akharas

1: Acharya Mahamandaleshwar: The highest-ranking position in an Akhara.

2: Mahamandaleshwar: The second-highest position after Acharya.

3: Shrimahant: Responsible for the administrative tasks of the Akhara.

The Maha Kumbh includes six significant bathing days:

January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima

January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (Royal Bath)

January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Royal Bath)

February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Royal Bath)

February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima

February 26, 2025: Mahashivratri