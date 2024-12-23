PM Modi Distributes 71K Job Letters, Celebrates 10 Lakh Govt Jobs Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his government has provided nearly 10 lakh permanent government jobs in the past 18 months, setting a record for job creation. Speaking at the Rozgar Mela on Monday, where over 71,000 recruits received appointment letters, Modi highlighted the government’s “mission mode” approach to employment, emphasizing its transparency and focus on youth-centric policies. He noted a significant number of women among the new recruits, reflecting efforts to empower women through measures like 26-week maternity leave and initiatives under the ‘PM Awas Yojana.’

Modi underlined the importance of harnessing the potential of India’s youth through initiatives like Start-up India, Digital India, and reforms in the space and defense sectors. He also pointed to the National Education Policy’s emphasis on language inclusivity, allowing recruitment exams in 13 regional languages to remove barriers. Modi reiterated the government’s commitment to rural development, paying tribute to former Prime Minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary and acknowledging his vision for job creation and self-employment opportunities in villages.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh shared insights into the recruitment demographics, revealing that over 29% of the 71,000 recruits belong to the OBC category, with increased representation for Scheduled Castes (15.8%) and Scheduled Tribes (9.6%). He noted that recruitment of backward classes has risen by 27% under the Modi government compared to the UPA, highlighting the administration’s focus on inclusivity in employment opportunities.