Chennai, Tamil Nadu districts to face heavy rainfall for next 6 days

The northeast monsoon has brought intense rainfall to Tamil Nadu, with districts like Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Nellai, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi witnessing significant downpours. The Chennai Meteorological Department noted that Tamil Nadu received 34% above-average rainfall from October 1st to December 21st, highlighting the impact of this monsoon season.

A deep depression in the central-west Bay of Bengal, located 500 km east of Chennai, is expected to influence weather patterns in Tamil Nadu over the coming days. The system is predicted to move southwest towards the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh, bringing moderate rain with thunder and lightning to several areas, including Chennai, Puducherry, and Karaikal, on December 24th and 25th. Early morning fog is also anticipated in some regions as the storm system pulls in cooler air.

By December 26th, the storm system is expected to weaken and make landfall near Tamil Nadu’s delta districts, continuing its path into the Arabian Sea. This shift will likely cause widespread rain across the state on December 26th and 27th, with northern districts like Chennai and areas along the Western Ghats expected to receive significant rainfall. The evolving weather pattern underscores the monsoon’s extended impact across Tamil Nadu.