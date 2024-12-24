Chocolate Tea: A Perfect Blend of Comfort and Indulgence

Ingredients:
1 cup of water
1 tsp tea leaves (black or green)
1 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder or grated dark chocolate
Milk (optional, as per taste)
Sugar or sweetener (to taste)
A pinch of cinnamon or vanilla extract (optional, for added flavor)
Instructions:
Boil water in a pan and add tea leaves.
Lower the heat and stir in cocoa powder or grated chocolate.
Add milk if desired and sweeten to taste.
Let it simmer for a minute, then strain into a cup.
Sprinkle with cinnamon or add vanilla for a flavor twist.
Enjoy your warm and cozy cup of chocolate tea, perfect for a relaxing moment or as a special treat!
