Chocolate Tea: A Perfect Blend of Comfort and Indulgence

Ingredients:

1 cup of water

1 tsp tea leaves (black or green)

1 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder or grated dark chocolate

Milk (optional, as per taste)

Sugar or sweetener (to taste)

A pinch of cinnamon or vanilla extract (optional, for added flavor)

Instructions:

Boil water in a pan and add tea leaves.

Lower the heat and stir in cocoa powder or grated chocolate.

Add milk if desired and sweeten to taste.

Let it simmer for a minute, then strain into a cup.

Sprinkle with cinnamon or add vanilla for a flavor twist.

Enjoy your warm and cozy cup of chocolate tea, perfect for a relaxing moment or as a special treat!