Dubai authority announces revised Metro and Tram timings on New Year’s Eve

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced revised timings for Dubai Metro and Tram. Dubai Metro and Tram will operate nonstop for over 43 hours starting December 31.

For Dubai Metro, operating hours will be from 5am on December 31 until the end of January 1. Meanwhile, Dubai Tram will operate from 6am on December 31 until 1am on January 2.

The RTA is also planning to add a fleet of 1,400 buses that will be available to the public free of charge. To ensure that there is adequate parking for people coming to watch the New Year’s Eve firework shows, the RTA has arranged approximately 20,000 additional parking spaces at Dubai Mall, Zabeel, and Emaar Boulevard. For those who prefer to drive instead of using public transport, alternative parking spaces will also be provided at Al Wasl and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) parking lots, where free shuttle buses will be available.

Visitors are advised to use Metro stations where parking is available, such as Centerpoint, Etisalat e&, and Jebel Ali stations. The Dubai Water Canal Footbridge and elevators will close at 4pm.

As the city unveiled its New Year’s Eve celebration lineup, a total of 36 locations across Dubai will illuminate the first moments of 2025. Key celebration venues include Burj Park, Global Village, Dubai Festival City Mall, Al Seef, Bluewaters, The Beach at JBR, and Hatta.