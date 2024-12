Southern Railway revises stoppages of 29 trains: Details

Chennai: Southern Railway has announced a revised schedule for 29 trains. These trains will be provided temporary stoppages at Melmaruvathur station between January 1, 2025, and February 12, 2025.

The following trains are affected:

Chennai Egmore – Tiruchchirappalli Rockfort Superfast Express (12653) will halt at 00:58/01:00 from January 1 to February 11,

Chennai Egmore – Sengottai Pothigai Superfast Express (12661) at 21:33/21:35 from January 1 to February 12,

Banaras – Rameswaram Express (22536) at 09:48/09:50 from January 5 to February 9,

Bhubaneswar – Rameswaram Superfast Express (20896) at 09:48/09:50 from January 3 to February 7,

Jodhpur – Tiruchchirappalli Humsafar Superfast Express (20481) at 11:03/11:05 from January 1 to February 5.

Additionally, Ayodhya Cantt – Rameswaram Express (22614) will stop at 15:13/15:15 from January 1 to February 5,

Hazrat Nizamuddin – Madurai Sampark Kranti Express (12652) at 17:33/17:35 from January 2 to February 6,

Hazrat Nizamuddin – Kanniyakumari Superfast Express (12642) at 17:33/17:35 from January 4 to February 10.

Other trains with revised stoppages include

Firozpur – Rameswaram Humsafar Superfast Express (20498) at 11:03/11:05 from January 4 to February 8,

Bhubaneswar – Puducherry Superfast Express (12898) at 09:48/09:50 from January 7 to February 11,

New Delhi – Puducherry Superfast Express (22404) at 10:58/11:00 from January 5 to February 9,

Bikaner – Madurai Anuvrat Superfast Express (22632) at 11:23/11:25 from January 5 to February 9,

Madurai – Chennai Egmore Pandian Superfast Express (12638) at 03:13/03:15 from January 1 to February 12,

Nagercoil – Tambaram Antyodaya Superfast Express (20692) at 04:03/04:05 from January 1 to February 11.

The Karaikal – Tambaram Express (16176) will stop at 03:03/03:05 from January 1 to February 11, Rameswaram – Banaras Superfast Express (22535) at 11:03/11:05 from January 1 to February 5,

Rameswaram – Bhubaneswar Superfast Express (20895) at 20:13/20:15 from January 5 to February 9,

Karaikal – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express (11018) at 20:13/20:15 from January 6 to February 10,

Madurai – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Superfast Express (22102) at 21:33/21:35 from January 3 to February 7.

The Tiruchchirappalli – Bhagat Ki Kothi Humsafar Express (20482) will halt at 11:03/11:05 from January 4 to February 8,

Rameswaram – Ayodhya Cantt Superfast Express (22613) at 11:03/11:05 from January 5 to February 9,

Madurai – Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (12651) at 06:33/06:35 from January 5 to February 11, Kanniyakumari – Hazrat Nizamuddin Thirukkural Express (12641) at 06:33/06:35 from January 1 to February 5,

Sengottai – Tambaram Superfast Express (20684) at 04:28/04:30 from January 1 to February 10.

Lastly, the Sengottai – Tambaram Silambu Express (20682) will halt at 02:53/02:55 from January 2 to February 9,

Puducherry – Bhubaneswar Superfast Express (12897) at 20:13/20:15 from January 1 to February 12,

Puducherry – New Delhi Superfast Express (22403) at 11:03/11:05 from January 1 to February 12,

Madurai – Bikaner Anuvrat Express (22631) at 17:48/17:50 from January 2 to February 6,

Madurai – Chennai Egmore Vaigai Express (12636) at 12:23/12:25 from December 21, 2024, to February 11, 2025.