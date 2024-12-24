Two Men Found Dead in Kerala Caravan; Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Suspected

Two men, Manoj from Malappuram and Joyal from Kasaragod, were found dead in a caravan parked at Karimbanappalam near Vadakara on the evening of December 24. The caravan, which had been rented for a wedding in Thalassery, was returning to Ponnani when the incident occurred. Manoj and Joyal, employees of a caravan tourism company in Ponnani, were found unconscious, with one body discovered on the caravan’s steps and the other inside the vehicle.

The caravan had been parked for two days along the roadside, and it was only on Monday evening that locals noticed the unconscious men inside and alerted the authorities. While the cause of death has not been confirmed, carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected due to the air conditioning running and parking lights still being on when the bodies were found. Investigators are considering all potential causes of death.

Forensic experts and other officials, including fingerprint analysts and a dog squad, are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. Since nighttime investigations are less effective, procedures were delayed until daylight. The caravan was parked near the entrance to the KTDC restaurant, a busy location that had caused it to be overlooked initially. A large crowd gathered at the site after the discovery, and the police set up a cordon to control the situation.