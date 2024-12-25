4 dead, 21 injured as bus falls into ditch

Nainital: 4 people died and 21 were injured after a roadways bus fell into a 1500-metre deep ditch. The accident took place in Bhimtal area of Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Wednesday.

The Uttarakhand roadways bus, carrying 27 passengers, was travelling from Almora to Haldwani when the driver lost control. As a result, the vehicle to plunge into a 1,500-foot deep gorge.

Uttarakhand CM PS Dhami condoled the death of 4 people in the bus accident. ‘The news of the death of 4 people in the unfortunate bus accident near Bhimtal is extremely heart-rending…The seriously injured people are being treated at Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani, and a team of doctors from AIIMS Rishikesh has also been sent to Haldwani. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the injured,’ PS Dhami wrote on X.