Here is full schedule of Champions Trophy 2025

Mumbai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule of the Champions Trophy 2025. India will play all their league games of the Champions Trophy in Dubai. India will face its arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23.
India and Pakistan have been clubbed in the same group which also have New Zealand and Bangladesh. Group B comprises South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan and England.
The tournament opener will be played in Karachi on February 19 when hosts Pakistan face New Zealand and the final is scheduled for March 9.
Groups:
Group A – Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh
Group B – South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England
Also Read: Low intensity earthquake hits Haryana
Champions Trophy Schedule:
19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan
20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai
21 February, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan
22 February, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan
23 February, Pakistan v India, Dubai
24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan
27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan
1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan
2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai
4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai
5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan
9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)
10 March, Reserve day
Post Your Comments