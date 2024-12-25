J&K: Indian Army Grieves 5 Soldiers’ Deaths in Poonch Accident, Terror Link Ruled Out

The Indian Army mourned the loss of five soldiers who died in a tragic road accident in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday evening. The soldiers—Subedar Dayanand Tirakannavar, Lance Havildar Anoop, Naik Ghadge Shubham Samadhan, Sepoy Nikure Digamber, and Sep Mahesh Marigond—were killed when their vehicle veered off the road and fell into a 300-foot gorge. The accident occurred in the Gharoa area while a convoy of six vehicles was traveling from Nilam Headquarters to Balnoi Ghora Post.

Rescue teams reached the site quickly, recovering the bodies of the deceased soldiers and rushing the injured to a field hospital in Poonch. One of the soldiers remains in critical condition. Initial investigations suggest the vehicle may have lost control at a sharp turn, though the cause is still under review. The Army has ruled out any connection to terrorism, confirming that the area had no known security threats at the time of the incident.

The Army expressed its deep condolences, and political leaders across India offered their support. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the loss as “tragic” and paid tribute to the soldiers’ sacrifice. The Army also confirmed that the incident occurred on the operational side of the Line of Control (LOC), further eliminating any terror-related causes.