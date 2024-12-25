Powerful earthquake hits Argentina

Tinogasta: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck hit Argentina. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the earthquake was some 23 kilometres south-southeast of the town of Tinogasta. The tremor struck the region at a depth of 138 kilometres.

There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake. More details awaited.

Also Read: Aircraft with 67 passengers on board crashes, several feared dead

Volcanic and landslide related hazards are most prevalent in Western Argentina near the Andes mountain chain and near the south. Seismic risk is highest in the central-western provinces.