Triumph India introduces 2025 Speed Twin 900: Price, Features

Mumbai: Triumph India has launched the updated Speed Twin 900. The latest offering is available at a starting price of Rs 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Interested customers can reserve the vehicle at an authorised dealership across the country. The deliveries will kick off in January 2025.

The 2025 Speed Twin 900 comes with a round-shaped fully LED headlamp setup, paired with integrated DRLS, and stylish turned indicators at both ends. It has a single seating arrangement for a smooth riding experience on multiple terrains.

The vehicle is also treated with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, twin exhausts and a single-pod TFT instrument console It allows the rider to track or monitor all the bike-related details such as gear positioning, RPM, speed, fuel capacity and more.

The updated version also comes with a non-adjustable Marzocchi USD fork at the front, while the rear section gets twin shock absorbers. The bike runs on 18-inch alloy wheel at the front and the rear gets 17-inch unit. These wheels are equipped with the latest 320 mm disc brake with a radial calliper.

The Speed Twin 900 is powered by 900cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. It churns out a maximum output of 65 bhp and 80 Nm of peak torque. The unit is mated with a 5-speed gearbox.