Turkish Chicken Kebabs recipe

Ingredients:

For the Marinade:

500g (1 lb) boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs, cut into 1-1.5 inch cubes

3 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp plain yogurt

2 tbsp lemon juice

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp paprika (optional, for a mild smoky flavor)

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp dried oregano (or thyme)

1/2 tsp ground turmeric (optional for color)

Salt and black pepper to taste

For the Kebabs:

Wooden or metal skewers (if using wooden skewers, soak them in water for 30 minutes before grilling)

For Serving:

Warm pita or flatbread

Fresh vegetables (e.g., grilled peppers, tomatoes, onions, lettuce)

Rice or bulgur pilaf (optional)

Turkish-style yogurt or garlic yogurt sauce (optional)

Instructions:

Prepare the Marinade:

In a bowl, combine the olive oil, yogurt, lemon juice, minced garlic, paprika, cumin, oregano, turmeric (if using), salt, and pepper.

Mix well to form a smooth marinade.

Marinate the Chicken:

Add the chicken cubes to the marinade and mix to coat all the pieces evenly.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 1-2 hours, but preferably overnight for more intense flavor.

Prepare the Skewers:

Thread the marinated chicken cubes onto the skewers. If you like, you can alternate between the chicken and vegetables (e.g., bell peppers, onions, or tomatoes) on the skewers.

Grill the Kebabs:

Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat.

Place the skewers on the grill and cook for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and slightly charred on the edges. The internal temperature of the chicken should reach 165°F (75°C).

Serve:

Once cooked, remove the chicken kebabs from the skewers and serve immediately with warm pita or flatbread, grilled vegetables, and your choice of rice or pilaf.

Optionally, drizzle with garlic yogurt sauce or serve alongside a fresh salad.

Tips:

If you don’t have a grill, you can cook the chicken kebabs in a grill pan or under the broiler in your oven.

For added flavor, you can marinate the chicken overnight.

Serve the kebabs with a side of bulgur pilaf or couscous for a more traditional Turkish meal.