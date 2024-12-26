33 killed, several injured prison riot on Christmas Day

Maputo: At least 33 people were killed and 15 were injured after a prison riot broke out in Mozambique’s capital Maputo on Christmas Day. The riot erupted at a maximum security prison in the city. The identities of those killed and injured were unclear.

Around 1,500 prisoners escaped from the prison during the riots. Out of them, only 150 were recaptured by the capital police.

Also Read: Indian Railways diverts several trains on this route: Full list

Mozambique is witnessing a major escalation of civilian unrest following the disputed elections in October. A decision on Monday by Mozambique’s top court confirming long-ruling party Frelimo’s victory in the election has sparked fresh nationwide protests by opposition groups and their supporters who say the vote was rigged.

On Tuesday, Mosambique’s Interior Ministry said that at least 21 people were killed in the protests which broke out earlier this week. The Frelimo Party has been ruling the African nation since 1975.