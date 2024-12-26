DRI seizes 3 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Ahmedabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) foiled a gold smuggling bid. The agency seized 3 kg of gold valued approximately Rs 2.35 crore at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

After getting specific information about the smuggling bid, officials intercepted an Indian national arriving from Bangkok and recovered gold. The gold was concealed within the piston cavities of two mini air compressors. The accused was subsequently arrested under the Customs Act, of 1962.

DRI continues its strong performance in combating gold smuggling, with total seizures exceeding 93 kg (approximately Rs 66 crore) in 2024 across Ahmedabad and Surat International Airports.