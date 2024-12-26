Police arrests 2 Bangladesh-linked terrorists, recover huge cache of weapons

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police arrested 2 Bangladesh-linked terrorists. The arrested individuals were identified as Abdul Zaher Sheikh and Sabbir Mirdha. These terrorsits were arrested from Namapara in Kokrajhar district.

The arrested were members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) terrorist group. ABT is a Bangladesh-based terror group affiliated with al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Police also recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition. The stock of arms, ammunition and other weapons seized includes four handmade rifles that resemble the AK series assault rifles, 34 bullets and 24 rounds of blank cartridges. In addition to this, several explosives were also found, including a pair of live unprimed improvised explosive device (IED), a crude grenade, detonators made with agricultural equipment, 14 electronic switches, three iron cases used for making of IEDs and 20 iron pieces and plates.

‘With the arrest of the two more ABT cadres, the STF achieved a huge success in averting a possible major terror act by fundamentalist and jihadi elements of a global terrorist organisation,’ Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said.

This arrest comes a week after the authorities apprehended eight ABT operatives from Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala.