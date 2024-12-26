Stock Market: Indian equity indices end flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended Thursday’s choppy session on a flat note. The 30-share Sensex settled at 78,472.48, down marginally by 0.39 points. Similarly, on the NSE, the Nifty50 settled at 23,750.20, up 22.55 points, or 0.1 per cent, from its previous close on Thursday.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,578 against 2,368 stocks that declined, and 108 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,054. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 151, and those that hit a 52-week low was 76. A total of 259 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 303 in the lower circuit.

31 out of the 50 constituent stocks of the Nifty50 ended higher. Top gainers were Adani Ports, Shriram Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, and SBI Life Insurance Company. Top losers were Titan, Asian Paints, Grasim, JSW Steel, and Tata Consumer Products. Infosys was the only constituent stock of the Nifty50 that ended on a flat note.

Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 ended higher by 0.12 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap100 ended down by merely 0.02 per cent. Sectoral indices, on the other hand, ended on a mixed note. Nifty Auto, Pharma, Financials, PSU Bank, Realty, and Healthcare indices ended higher by up to 0.84 per cent. In contrast, FMCG, IT, Metal, Private Bank, and Media were among the sectoral indices that ended in the red, with losses of up to 1.46 per cent.