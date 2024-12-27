Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian security guard wins Dh1 million

Abu Dhabi: Nampally Rajamallaiah, a 60-year-old Indian building watchman won Dh1 million in the latest Big Ticket’s Millionaire e-draw. Rajamallaiah, who is from Hyderabad, lives alone in Abu Dhabi while his wife stays back in India. He will share the fortune with his 20 friends.

‘I started buying tickets again two months ago, and when I got the call, I was completely overwhelmed. Words can’t describe the happiness I felt—it was unlike anything I’ve experienced before. This is my first win, and it means so much. The prize will be shared with my friends, who were part of this journey, and the rest will go towards securing my family’s future. Winning has made me feel incredibly lucky, and I’ll continue participating. Seeing my win, everyone around me is motivated to give Big Ticket a shot’, he said.

This month, every ticket purchase will give participants a chance to win the grand prize of Dh30 million in the upcoming live draw but also enters the participant into the weekly draws for a chance to win Dh1 million.