Madras HC Initiates Action in Anna University Sexual Assault Case

The Madras High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the sexual assault case at Anna University, prompting serious questions about campus safety and the handling of the investigation. A division bench led by Justice S M Subramaniam and Justice V Lakshminarayanan has demanded an explanation from the Tamil Nadu government, acting on a letter from Advocate R Varalakshmi. The accused, Gnanasekaran, reportedly has a record of over 15 pending cases, including a similar assault case from a few years ago.

Concerns over political influence have emerged, with allegations that Gnanasekaran has ties to the ruling DMK party and has held administrative roles within it. Advocate Varalakshmi criticized the state police for publicly disclosing the FIR, which included the victim’s identity and residential address. She also highlighted the lack of action against a second suspect, pointing to perceived inefficiencies and potential interference in the investigation to protect the accused.

The High Court’s intervention aims to ensure an impartial and thorough investigation. The bench emphasized the need for accountability and justice, given the public outrage over the case. The hearing has been adjourned to 2:15 pm, with the court expected to take further steps to address the lapses and expedite the probe.