Western Railway and Central Railway to operate 12 special trains for New Year’s Eve

Mumbai: Western Railway and Central Railway announced special suburban trains in the early hours of January 1. This decision was taken to ensure smooth travel for commuters during the festive period.

Western Railway (WR) will operate 8 of the special trains, all running between Churchgate and Virar stations. The services will operate in both Up (Churchgate-bound) and Down (Virar-bound) directions, with trains halting at all stations along the route.

The Virar-bound trains will depart Churchgate at 1:15 am, 2:00 am, 2:30 am, and 3:25 am. The Churchgate-bound trains from Virar will depart at 12:15 am, 12:45 am, 1:40 am, and 3:05 am.

Central Railway (CR) will also operate 4 special suburban trains, with 2 routes covering the main line and the harbour line. CR will run trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan on the main line, as well as CSMT and Panvel on the harbour line. All four services will depart at 1:30 am.