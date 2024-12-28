3 Malayalis killed, 19 injured in car-bus collision in Tamil Nadu’s Theni

Three Malayalis lost their lives and one sustained critical injuries in a collision between a mini-bus and a Maruti Alto car in Periyakulam, Theni, Tamil Nadu, early this morning. The mini-bus, traveling to Yercaud, crashed into the car heading toward Theni, resulting in the car being completely destroyed and claiming the lives of three occupants instantly. The fourth car occupant was severely injured, while the bus, carrying 18 passengers, overturned, but the passengers escaped without life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary reports suggest the deceased were residents of Kottayam, Kerala, with one victim identified as Jayanth from Kuravilangad. The accident caused significant damage, and authorities rushed to the scene to manage the aftermath and provide assistance to the injured.

The injured passengers, including the critically hurt car occupant, were immediately taken to Theni Medical College for treatment. The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, which has left the local community in shock.