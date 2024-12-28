Delhi HC Grants Upstox Interim Relief Against Trademark, Copyright Violations

The Delhi High Court has issued an interim order to protect the intellectual property rights of Upstox, a leading online trading platform owned by RKSV Securities India Pvt. Ltd. The court has restrained unknown entities from infringing on Upstox’s trademarks, word marks, and copyrighted materials. This action follows allegations that these entities had created fake websites, WhatsApp groups, and Telegram channels impersonating Upstox to defraud customers.

In its plea, Upstox highlighted its significant investment in branding and marketing, with a customer base exceeding 1 crore, and its operations under regulatory bodies like SEBI, PFRDA, and IRDAI. Justice Mini Pushkarna ruled in favour of Upstox, citing a prima facie case for an injunction and noting that failure to act would lead to irreparable harm. The court determined that the balance of convenience favoured the company, given the potential damage to its reputation and customer trust.

To safeguard Upstox’s intellectual property, the court directed domain registrars to suspend infringing domain names and provide registrant details. Banks were instructed to freeze accounts linked to the defendants and disclose KYC and transaction details, while Telegram was ordered to suspend associated groups and channels. The matter is set for a hearing on May 20, 2025, with these measures in place until further court proceedings.