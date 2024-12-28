Heavy Snowfall Strands 2,000 Vehicles in J&K’s Anantnag

Around 2,000 vehicles were stranded in Qazigund town of Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, following the valley’s first snowfall of the season. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reported that icy road conditions caused traffic backups between Qazigund and the Banihal tunnel. Efforts are underway to clear the road, allowing heavy vehicles to move and assisting stranded vehicles. CM Abdullah stated that priority is being given to vehicles carrying families and children, and arrangements for overnight shelter and medical emergencies have been made.

In a post on X, CM Abdullah shared updates, highlighting the treacherous road conditions caused by continuous snowfall between Banihal and Srinagar. He noted that despite snow clearance, the roads remain icy. Abdullah, who traveled from Jammu to Srinagar on Friday, said his office is in touch with the South Kashmir administration to manage the situation and ensure assistance to those affected.

The snowfall marked the start of the winter season in the region, with Srinagar and Baramulla experiencing fresh snow on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated light rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir until December 30, signaling the onset of cold weather across the picturesque valley.