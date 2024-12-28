India record highest-ever coal production in FY24

New Delhi : India achieved its highest-ever coal production in the financial year 2023-24. As per data, India produced 997.826 million tonnes (MT) of coal in the financial year 2023-24. This is a remarkable 11.71 per cent growth compared to 893.191 MT in 2022-23.

According to the Ministry of Coal, under the Integrated Coal Logistics Plan the government has targeted Coal production of 1.5BT by FY 2030.During the calendar year 2024 (up to December 15), coal production reached a provisional 988.32 MT, marking a year-on-year increase of 7.66 per cent.

Coal supplies also saw significant growth, with 963.11 MT provisionally supplied by December 15, 2024, an increase of 6.47 per cent over the previous year. The power sector received 792.958 MT of coal, a 5.02 per cent rise, while the Non-Regulated Sector (NRS) saw a 14.48 per cent growth with 171.236 MT.

Under the “Mission Coking Coal” initiative, the Ministry of Coal is targeting domestic raw coking coal production of 140 MT by 2030. For FY 2023-24, production stood at 66.821 MT, with a target of 77 MT set for FY 2024-25.