New Year 2025: Emirate in UAE announces free public parking

Dubai: All public parking areas in Dubai will be free of charge on Wednesday, 1 January 2025, for the New Year’s holiday. However, multi-storey parking will remain paid. Paid parking will resume on Thursday, 2 January 2025. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced this.

Dubai metro timings

RTA earlier announced that Dubai Metro and Tram will operate nonstop for over 43 hours starting December 31. For Dubai Metro, operating hours will be from 5am on December 31 until the end of January 1. Meanwhile, Dubai Tram will operate from 6am on December 31 until 1am on January 2.

Public buses

For Dubai public buses, the E100 bus route from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station will be suspended from 31 December 2024 to 1 January 2025. Passengers are advised to use Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi during this period.

Likewise, the E102 bus route from Al Jafiliya Bus Station will be suspended from 31 December 2024 to 1 January 2025. Passengers are advised to use the same route from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Shabiya Musaffah during this period.

Marine transport

RTA noted the marine transport timings for the following routes on December 31:

Water Taxi routes:

Marina Mall – Bluewaters (BM3): From 4pm of December 31 to 12am (January 1)

On-demand services: From 3pm to 11pm (booking required).

Marina Mall 1 – Marina Walk (BM1): From 12pm to 11.10pm.

Marina Promenade – Marina Mall 1 (BM1): From 1.50pm to 9.45pm.

Marina Terrace – Marina Walk (BM1): From 1.50pm to 9.50pm.

Full route: From 3.55pm 9.50pm.

Dubai Ferry:

Al Ghubaiba – Dubai Water Canal (FR1): At 1pm and 6pm

Dubai Water Canal – Al Ghubaiba (FR1): At 2.25pm and 7.25pm.

Dubai Water Canal – Bluewaters (FR2): At 1:50pm and 6.50pm.

Bluewaters – Marina Mall (FR2): At 2.55pm and 7.55pm.

Marina Mall – Bluewaters (FR2): At 1pm and 6pm

Bluewaters – Dubai Water Canal (FR2): At 1.20pm and 6.20pm.

Tourist trips from Marina Mall: At 4.30pm.

Al Ghubaiba – Aquarium (Sharjah) (FR5): At 3pm, 5pm, 8pm, and 10pm

Aquarium (Sharjah) – Al Ghubaiba (FR5): At 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, and 9pm

Tourist trips from Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City (TR7): From 4pm until 12.30am the next day.

Abras:

Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas (CR3): From 11am to 11.50pm

Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha (CR4): From 11am to 11.45pm

Al Fahidi – Deira Old Souq (CR5): From 11am to 11.45pm

Baniyas – Al Seef (CR6): From 11am to 12.20am

Al Seef – Al Fahidi – Dubai Old Souq (CR7): From 3.10pm to 10.55pm

Al Jaddaf – Dubai Festival City (BM2): From 7.30am to 4pm

Al Jaddaf – Dubai Creek Harbour (CR11): From 7.15am to 4pm

Tourist trips:

Al Seef, Al Fahidi, and Baniyas (TR10): From 4pm to 10.15pm

Dubai Water Canal and Sheikh Zayed Marine Station (TR6): From 4pm to 10.15pm

Al Wajeha, Al Marasi, Business Bay, Godolphin, Sheikh Zayed Road (DC2): From 03.35pm to 10.05pm

Al Jaddaf – Dubai Design District (DC3): From 4pm to 1pm

Roundtrips in Marina Mall 1 (TR8): From 4pm to 10.15pm

The authority also noted that RTA-affiliated service provider centres and Customer Happiness Centres will remain closed on Wednesday, 1 January 2025, for the New Year’s holiday. Regular working hours will resume on Thursday, 2 January 2025, as per the standard schedule.