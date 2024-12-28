UAE authority announces parking rules for NYE fireworks

Dubai: Ras Al Kahimah Police has announced parking rules for residents who plan to watch the fireworks show in Ras Al Khaimah on New Year’s Eve.

Drivers should get parking permits and access to Al Marjan Island beforehand as there are only limited places available. Those who wish to attend are required to log in to https://raknye.com to register to guarantee an entry to the island.

Once you fill out the registration form, choose the estimated time of arrival and click submit, you’ll receive a confirmation message with parking details and arrival instructions via WhatsApp and email.

Access to Marjan Island will only be given to pre-registered vehicles. After 2pm on December 31, vehicles entering the island must have a valid registration permit.

As for visitors staying in the island’s hotels or dining at the island’s restaurants, they will receive a special registration link from their booking service to complete the registration process. Parking location will be assigned based on availability.

Parking spaces in designated areas

Jalfa: 12,000

Jebel Yins: 6,000

Jebel Jais: 5,000

Al Rams: 3,000

Daya: 2,000