Zelio Ebikes introduces two new e-rickshaw models in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading electric two-wheeler brand in India, Zelio Ebikes, has launched its first-ever e-rickshaw models: the Tanga Butterfly and Tanga SS. These models were first unveiled at the EV India Expo 2024 in New Delhi. These e-rickshaw models were designed to cater to both urban and semi-urban commuters.

The Tanga Butterfly is available in Red, Grey, White, Sky Blue, and Military Green, while the Tanga SS comes in Blue, Red, Sea Blue, Parrot Green, and Grey. The Tanga Butterfly is priced at Rs 1,45,000 and the Tanga SS will cost Rs 1,40,000 (ex-showroom).

The Tanga Butterfly is made from Mild Steel, while the Tanga SS is built from Stainless Steel. Both models feature a top speed of 30 km/h and a range of 100 km on a single charge. Powered by a 1200W motor and a 48/60V 135Ah Eastman battery, they require 8 hours to fully charge.

The e-rickshaws are equipped with an SMPS charger, offering voltage fluctuation protection for safe charging. The Tanga models come with advanced braking systems, including front lever-operated drum brakes, rear paddle-operated drum brakes, and a mechanical hand lever-operated parking brake.

They also feature 43mm telescopic hydraulic shockers at the front and leaf spring shockers at the rear for a smoother ride. The vehicles are equipped with durable TVS-made 3.75-12 mm tyres, and their high-rigidity monocoque frame ensures safety.

Key features include a wide front glass with wiper, stepney with cover, handle lock, FM radio with speakers, digital meter, central locking, heavy curtains, taxi light, LED cabin lights, headlamps with DRL, LED indicators, a bottle holder, and a cash pocket. Safety accessories such as a fire extinguisher, first aid kit, tool kit, and jack are included.