Banks to remain shut 15 days in January 2025: Full list

Mumbai: Banks around India will observe 15 holidays in January 2025. This include state-specific holidays and weekly offs. This covers two Saturdays four Sundays, plus a number of other holidays for celebrations and festivities.

The Reserve Bank of India releases an annual list of bank holidays, which includes both national and regional observances. The central bank compiles this list based on various factors such as national and state holidays, cultural and religious events, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month in observance of public holidays.

Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

Here are the bank holidays in January 2025:

– 1 January 2025, Wednesday: New Year’s Day – Across the country

– 6 January 2025, Monday: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti – Several states

– 11 January 2025, Saturday: Missionary Day – Mizoram

– 11 January 2025, Saturday: Second Saturday – Across the country

– 12 January 2025, Sunday: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti – West Bengal

– 13 January 2025, Monday: Lohri – Punjab and other states

– 14 January 2025, Tuesday: Sankranti – Several states

– 14 January 2025, Tuesday: Pongal – Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

– 15 January 2025, Wednesday: Thiruvalluvar Day – Tamil Nadu

– 15 January 2025, Wednesday: Tusu Puja – West Bengal and Assam

– 23 January 2025, Thursday: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti – Many States

– 24 January 2025, Saturday: Fourth Saturday – All over India

– 26 January 2025, Sunday: Republic Day – Across the country

-30 January 2025, Thursday: Sonam Losar – Sikkim