Indian Air Force issues Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2026 notification

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued the Agniveer Vayu recruitment notification. The application process will begin on January 7, 2025. Interested and eligible students can apply through the official website. The last date to apply and pay the application fee is January 27, 2025. The examination will be held on March 22.

Educational Qualifications:

Science Stream Candidates:

Must have passed 10+2 with Mathematics, Physics, and English, securing a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% in English.

Alternatively, candidates with a three-year diploma in engineering (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Automobile/Computer Science/Instrumentation/IT) with at least 50% marks and 50% in English are eligible.

Non-Science Stream Candidates:

Must have passed 10+2 with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks and 50% in English.

Candidates with a two-year vocational course with at least 50% marks and 50% in English can also apply.

Age Limit:

Candidates born between January 1, 2005, and July 1, 2008, can apply.

Physical Standards:

Minimum height: 152 cm (both male and female candidates).

Selection Process

The recruitment process includes a written examination, physical fitness test, and document verification.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 550 applies to all categories, including General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST.

For detailed information, visit the official website.