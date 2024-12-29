Kota Reports 50% Drop in Student Suicides: District Magistrate

The Kota district administration has reported a 50 percent reduction in student suicides this year compared to 2023. In 2024, 17 students from coaching institutes took their lives, down from 26 in the previous year. Kota Collector Ravindra Goswami attributed this decline to strict enforcement of guidelines for coaching centers and hostels, alongside additional measures such as gate-keeper training for hostel wardens and the introduction of SOS Help services. He expressed optimism that the trend would continue.

Other initiatives, including regular interactions with students through events like “Dinner with Collector” and “Samwad,” as well as the deployment of the Kalika Squad for women’s safety, have also contributed to the positive change. Goswami mentioned that he engaged with over 25,000 coaching students this year, addressing their concerns and offering support. These efforts have been pivotal in reducing suicides and improving the overall environment for students in Kota.

Despite the improvements in student safety, the coaching industry in Kota has faced challenges. The negative publicity surrounding student suicides, along with new regulations for coaching centers and the spread of coaching institutes to other cities, has led to a decline in the number of students in Kota. The city’s student population has dropped from 2-2.5 lakh to 85,000-1 lakh, resulting in a significant revenue reduction for coaching centers and hostels. Goswami also highlighted the launch of the “Kota Cares” program, which aims to promote student well-being and showcases the city’s improved facilities and environment for aspiring students.