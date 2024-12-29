Market Valuation of 6 of top-10 firms gain by Rs 86,847 crore

Mumbai: Market capitalization (m-cap) of 6 of the top 10 most valued Indian companies gained by Rs 86,847.88 crore last week. The BSE Sensex climbed 657.48 points (0.84 per cent) and the NSE Nifty rose 225.9 points (0.95 per cent) over the week.

Market capitalisation or ‘market cap’ is a measure used to evaluate the total value of a publicly traded company. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price of the company by the total number of outstanding shares. In essence, market capitalisation represents the theoretical value of a company.

HDFC Bank’s market capitalization surged by Rs 20,235.95 crore, reaching Rs 13,74,945.30 crore, while Reliance Industries added Rs 20,230.9 crore, bringing its valuation to Rs 16,52,235.07 crore. ITC’s valuation jumped by Rs 17,933.49 crore to Rs 5,99,185.81 crore, and ICICI Bank saw a rise of Rs 15,254.01 crore, pushing its market cap to Rs 9,22,703.05 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s valuation climbed Rs 11,948.24 crore to Rs 9,10,735.22 crore, while Hindustan Unilever’s market cap rallied by Rs 1,245.29 crore to reach Rs 5,49,863.10 crore.

However, State Bank of India (SBI) faced a setback, with its valuation dropping by Rs 11,557.39 crore to Rs 7,13,567.99 crore. LIC’s market cap fell by Rs 8,412.24 crore to Rs 5,61,406.80 crore, and Infosys saw a reduction of Rs 2,283.75 crore, bringing its valuation down to Rs 7,95,803.15 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), saw a minor dip of Rs 36.18 crore, settling at Rs 15,08,000.79 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valued domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, SBI, ITC, LIC, and Hindustan Unilever.