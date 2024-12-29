North India Weather: IMD Warns of Cold Wave, Dense Fog Till Jan 4

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for northern India starting December 29, with minimum temperatures expected to drop by 3-5°C. A western disturbance near Pakistan is set to influence northwest India over the next two days and the western Himalayan region from January 1 to January 6, 2025. Himachal Pradesh is likely to face isolated cold wave conditions from December 29 to January 1, with severe cold waves expected in some areas on December 30 and 31.

Cold wave conditions are forecast for Punjab and Haryana from December 29 to January 3, 2025, while Rajasthan may experience frigid days on December 28 and 29. Dense to extremely dense fog is expected to persist in parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and Rajasthan during late evenings and early mornings until December 30. Himachal Pradesh is predicted to have dense fog from December 29 to 31, and similar conditions are anticipated in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand. Severe fog conditions are also expected in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura from December 30 to January 2, 2025.

In Delhi, the weather forecast indicates dense to very dense fog from December 29 to January 4, with yellow and orange alerts issued. Very dense fog is expected on December 29 and 30, followed by dense fog on December 31. From January 1, moderate fog is predicted, gradually clearing by January 2. Temperatures in the capital are expected to remain around 5°C during this period.