South Korea Plane Crash: All but 2 Onboard Feared Dead

A plane in South Korea crashed after its landing gear malfunctioned, causing it to veer off the runway during its landing. The incident occurred at Muan Airport, located 288 kilometers southwest of Seoul. There were 181 people on board, including passengers and crew, with only one passenger and one crew member surviving the crash. The plane collided with a fence and exploded into flames, with most fatalities reported among those seated at the tail section. Emergency responders are still working to extract individuals from the wreckage, while the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Reports suggest that the crash may have been triggered by a failed landing gear, which forced the plane to perform a belly landing. Videos from the scene showed thick black smoke rising from the aircraft engulfed in flames. South Korea’s acting president, Choi Sang-mok, has ordered full-scale rescue efforts and is en route to the crash site. A high-level emergency meeting will be held to discuss the situation and next steps.

The airline involved, Jeju Air, issued a statement expressing its commitment to determining the exact cause of the crash and providing support for the ongoing recovery efforts. The aircraft had been in service for 15 years without any prior incidents, and the company has vowed to spare no effort in responding to the tragedy.