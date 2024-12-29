Yearender 2024: India’s top defence achievements this year

New Delhi: The Indian Armed Forces comprise of three divisions – the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force. India is arming its forces with modern equipments. India’s defence exports soared by 78 per cent in the first quarter of FY 2024-25, reaching Rs 6,915 crore, as per the government data.

Here is top defence achievements of India this year:

Acquisition of Predator drones

In October 2024, India formalised an agreement with the United States to procure 31 armed MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian drones. As per the contract, the defence forces will start getting the drones over four years after signing the deal. The Indian Navy will get 15 of the 31 drones while the Army and the Indian Air Force will get eight each.

Establishment of C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility

A landmark achievement in India’s defence sector was the inauguration of its first private military aircraft manufacturing plant in Gujarat’s Vadodara. Opened in October 2024, the Tata Aircraft Complex will produce C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in collaboration with Airbus Spain.

Induction of C-295 aircraft into the Indian Air Force

The IAF began receiving C-295 aircraft from Airbus’s facility in Spain, with six aircraft delivered by October 2024. These aircraft are set to replace the ageing Avro fleet.

Induction of ‘Akashteer’ System

The Indian Army began inducting the ‘Akashteer’ system, an automated Air Defense Control and Reporting System (ADCRS) developed by Bharat Electronics Limited. This system enhances situational awareness and control, integrating surveillance assets and radar systems to bolster air defence capabilities. The Indian Army has successfully acquired 100 Akashteer air defence systems. BEL delivered the first Akashteer system to the Indian Army in March 2024, and by September 30, 2024, all 100 units were successfully handed over.

Approval of surveillance satellite project

This year, the Cabinet Committee on Security also approved a Rs 27,000 crore project to develop and launch 52 surveillance satellites. 21 satellites will be built by ISRO and the remaining 31 by private companies.