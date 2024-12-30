Avoid these behaviours on dating apps during winter

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that is related to changes in seasons. It typically starts and ends around the same time each year, usually during the fall and winter months. SAD is thought to be caused by a lack of sunlight, which can disrupt the body’s internal clock and lead to feelings of depression.

During winter season, many find themselves feeling a sense of loneliness, prompting a surge in activity on dating apps in search of connection. As per experts, winter season also appears to negatively affect dating behaviour, with feelings of vulnerability and confusion becoming more prominent.

Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO of QuackQuack, explained in an interview with Hindustan Times that the winter blues, often linked to the seasonal affective disorder, are behind this shift in behaviour. He highlighted that the lack of sunlight and shorter days lead to lethargy, affecting users’ energy levels and interaction patterns on dating platforms.

Mittal pointed out several behaviours linked to the winter blues that daters should be aware of:

Unintentional Ghosting

The winter season often makes people more socially withdrawn, with some retreating into a “hibernation phase,” unintentionally ghosting their matches. To handle this, he recommends giving space to those who seem distant and keeping conversations light and casual—avoiding heavy questions that require deep commitment.

Endless Swiping

As energy levels plummet, many users get stuck in a cycle of endless swiping without making meaningful connections. This “swiping spiral” is common among users in their mid-20s to early 30s, who often find themselves overwhelmed after long scrolling sessions. Mittal suggested setting time limits for browsing—like 20 minutes per session—and focusing on meaningful interactions with one person rather than accumulating matches. He noted that fostering a genuine connection is more fulfilling than endlessly scrolling through profiles.

Cuffing Season Pressures

During the colder months, many singles feel an intense urge to enter a relationship for the warmth and comfort of companionship. However, this pressure can lead to rushed decisions and regrettable matches. Mittal advised daters to resist the impulse of “cuffing season” and take their time to find genuine compatibility. He cautioned against comparing oneself to others in relationships and encouraged setting realistic expectations for connections, to avoid the regret that may follow rushed decisions and carry the emotional burden into the new year.