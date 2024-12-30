Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price appreciated marginally in Kerala on Monday, December 30, 2024. Gold is priced at Rs 57,200, up by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 7150, up by Rs 15. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged at Rs 57,080 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7800.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 10. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7151.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 10.The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.73%, while over the last month, the change stands at -0.01%. The current price of silver in India is 95400.per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts opened slightly higher on Monday at Rs 76,727 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.24% or Rs 183. Silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 88,967/kg, up by 0.09% or Rs 80. Gold prices fell by Rs 400/10 grams in the month of December so far while silver prices fell by Rs 2,250/kg in the same period. On Friday, gold February futures contract settled at Rs 76,544 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.37% and silver March futures contract settled at Rs 88,887 per kilogram with a loss of 0.84%.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,622.93 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,637.30. Gold has gained over 27% so far this year and scaled an all-time peak of $2,790.15 on October 31. Price of spot silver added 0.1% to $29.41 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4% to $922.80 and palladium climbed 0.5% to $915.69. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.03% to 872.52 tonnes on Friday.