Indian Railways announces two one-way special trains: Details

Mumbai: Western Railway has announced the operation of two one-way special trains. These Train-on-Demand (TOD) services were announced to address the surge in passenger traffic during the year-end festive season.
Details:
Udhna to Prayagraj Special Train
The first special train, numbered 09005, will run from Udhna to Prayagraj Junction on December 31, 2024. It will depart from Udhna station at 6:40 AM and is scheduled to arrive at Prayagraj Junction the following day at 10:10 AM. This train will travel via key stations such as Vadodara, Ratlam, Ujjain, Bina, and Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi. Ticket bookings for this service will open on December 30, 2024.
Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar in early trade
The second special train, numbered 09009, will operate from Valsad to Prayagraj Junction on January 1, 2025. Departing Valsad station at 8:40 AM, it will reach Prayagraj Junction at 10:25 AM the next day. The train will pass through important stations like Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Jabalpur, Katni, and Satna. Bookings for this service will be available from December 31, 2024.
Post Your Comments