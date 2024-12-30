Indian Railways announces two one-way special trains: Details

Mumbai: Western Railway has announced the operation of two one-way special trains. These Train-on-Demand (TOD) services were announced to address the surge in passenger traffic during the year-end festive season.

Details:

Udhna to Prayagraj Special Train

The first special train, numbered 09005, will run from Udhna to Prayagraj Junction on December 31, 2024. It will depart from Udhna station at 6:40 AM and is scheduled to arrive at Prayagraj Junction the following day at 10:10 AM. This train will travel via key stations such as Vadodara, Ratlam, Ujjain, Bina, and Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi. Ticket bookings for this service will open on December 30, 2024.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar in early trade

The second special train, numbered 09009, will operate from Valsad to Prayagraj Junction on January 1, 2025. Departing Valsad station at 8:40 AM, it will reach Prayagraj Junction at 10:25 AM the next day. The train will pass through important stations like Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Jabalpur, Katni, and Satna. Bookings for this service will be available from December 31, 2024.