Kashmir to Witness Two Snow Spells in Early January: MeT

After the season’s first significant snowfall, Kashmir is set to witness two additional snow spells in the first week of January, according to the meteorological department. A weak Western Disturbance is expected to bring light snow to scattered areas on January 1-2, while a more substantial disturbance on January 3-6 may result in light to moderate snowfall in most areas and heavier snow in higher altitudes. The initial snowfall, which disrupted air and road connectivity for two days before services were restored, marked an end to the prolonged dry spell in the region.

Tourism operators are optimistic about the impact of the snowfall on the local tourism industry. Secretary General of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir, Sajjad Ahmed Kralayari, noted a surge in inquiries from potential visitors following the snowfall and forecasts of more to come. He highlighted how the warmth and hospitality of Kashmiris, who assisted stranded tourists by offering shelter in their homes and mosques, have left a positive impression, further enhancing the region’s appeal.

Major tourist destinations such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg are now blanketed in snow, resembling a “winter wonderland.” Tour operators, including Zahoor Ahmed Qari, anticipate a boost in tourism with increased footfall as visitors flock to experience the snow-covered landscapes. This renewed interest comes as a welcome development for the tourism sector, which had faced challenges during the extended dry spell.