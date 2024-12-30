Popular tourist attraction in Dubai reopens after two years: Details

Dubai: Ain Dubai, the world’s largest observation wheel, is reopened for public. The tourist attraction had been closed for “enhancement works” since March 2022. Ticket prices start from Dh145. Visitors are able to book tickets on the attraction’s website.

Ticket Rates:

Views: Dh145

Views plus: Dh195

Premium: Dh265

VIP: Dh1,260

The attraction operates Tuesday to Friday from 12pm to 9pm; and on the weekends from 11am to 9pm. Each ride lasts around 38 minutes and offers a 360-degree view of Dubai’s skyline.

Also Read: Foreign investors infuse Rs 22,000 croe in Indian markets in December

It has 48 cabins with a total capacity of 1,750 people. From the ground to the top of the tallest cabin, the Ain Dubai towers over the city at 250 metres. It is 82 metres taller than the High Roller in Las Vegas.

Located on Dubai’s Bluewaters Island — off the popular Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR) beachfront — the attraction opened to the public on October 21, 2021.