Rash driving claims 983 lives

Uttarakhand has recorded 983 fatalities in 2024 due to rash driving and speeding, highlighting a critical road safety concern in both plains and mountainous regions. According to the state’s traffic directorate, 1,594 accidents occurred this year, with 1,353 attributed to reckless driving, resulting in 825 deaths and 1,209 injuries. While these figures show a slight rise in accidents and fatalities compared to 2023, which saw 1,520 accidents and 946 fatalities, there has been a decline in the number of injuries.

Inspector General of Police (Traffic) Arun Mohan Joshi acknowledged the alarming trend, emphasizing the need for stringent measures to address the issue. Accident-prone areas and black spots have already been identified, and Joshi confirmed that police superintendents across all 13 districts are working with relevant authorities to implement corrective measures. This proactive approach aims to improve road safety at identified hotspots.

Additionally, the traffic department is conducting detailed analyses of major accidents to develop stricter regulations. Joshi underscored the importance of these efforts, noting that enhanced road traffic rules and targeted interventions are crucial to curbing reckless driving and reducing road fatalities in the state.