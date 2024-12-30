Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended the week’s first trading session in the negative territory. The 30-share Sensex shed 450.94 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end Monday’s trading session at 78,248.13. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 ended down by 168.50 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 23,644.90.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,440 against 2,662 stocks that declined, and 139 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,241. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 169, and those that hit a 52-week low was 108. A total of 289 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 378 in the lower circuit.

Also Read: Yearender 2024: 5 low-budget films that ruled box office

38 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended lower. Top losers were Bharat Electronics, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Trent, and Wipro. Top gainers were Adani Enterprises, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Shriram Finance, and IndusInd Bank.

In the broader markets Nifty Midcap100 index ended higher by 0.37 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap100 index settled down by 0.62 per cent. The fear index, India VIX, which gauges volatility in markets, ended higher by 5.55 per cent at 13.97 points. Sectoral markets ended on a mixed note on Monday, with Nifty PSU Bank, Auto, Financials, Media, Metals, and Realty being the top laggards, ending down by up to 1.87 per cent. Nifty FMCG, IT, Pharma, Healthcare, and Telecom indices, on the other hand, defied the market trends to settle in green with gains up to 1.62 per cent.

?