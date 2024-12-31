India’s Progress: Better Rankings in Logistics, Innovation Over 10 Years

India has made significant strides over the past decade, establishing itself as the world’s fifth-largest economy with notable advancements in logistics, innovation, security, and cyber security. According to government sources, achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership have enhanced India’s global rankings and strengthened its role in the international arena. Between 2015 and 2018, the nation rose 42 places in the ease of doing business index, becoming a prime investment destination. Similarly, its position on the Global Competitiveness Index improved from 71st in 2014 to 39th in 2018, backed by progress in infrastructure and innovation.

India’s aviation safety oversight climbed from 102nd in 2018 to 48th in 2022, outperforming countries like China and Denmark. By 2024, the country ranked among the top four in foreign exchange reserves, surpassing $700 billion. Foreign direct investment inflows between 2014 and 2024 totaled $709.84 billion, representing nearly 69% of inflows over 24 years. Additionally, India became the world’s second-largest producer of crude steel and mobile phones, cementing its status as a global manufacturing hub.

In innovation, India climbed to 39th place on the 2024 Global Innovation Index, up from 81st in 2015. It also rose 11 spots on the 2024 Network Readiness Index, ranking among the top 50 nations. The country now leads globally in AI talent, ICT services exports, and AI scientific publications, while ranking second in FTTH subscriptions and mobile internet traffic. Educationally, seven Indian institutions are ranked in the top 100 of the QS World University Rankings-Asia 2025, further showcasing India’s growing prominence in multiple fields.