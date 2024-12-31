Manipur Responsible for 77% of Northeast Violence in 2023: MHA

Manipur accounted for 77% of the total violence in the Northeast in 2023, primarily due to ongoing ethnic strife between the Meitei and Kuki communities, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs’ annual report. The state witnessed 187 of the 243 violent incidents reported in the region, a sharp increase compared to the previous year. This surge also led to a rise in casualties among civilians and security personnel. Counter-insurgency operations in Manipur resulted in the killing of 33 insurgents, the arrest of 184, and the recovery of 49 weapons, with 80 insurgents surrendering during the year.

Ethnic clashes erupted on May 3, 2023, between the Meitei and Kuki communities, leading to significant loss of life, injuries, and widespread arson. While public order remains a state responsibility, the central government took decisive steps to support Manipur by deploying additional Central Armed Police Forces, Army, and Assam Rifles units, along with helicopters and drones. A unified command system was implemented to coordinate efforts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state in late May and held over 15 meetings with stakeholders, while Minister of State Nityanand Rai monitored the situation on the ground for several weeks.

Despite these measures, intermittent violence continues in the state, with over 250 fatalities reported so far. The central government has emphasized its commitment to addressing the crisis through sustained interventions and collaborative efforts with the state administration.