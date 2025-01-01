Mild Tremor Strikes Gujarat’s Kutch, Second in a Week

A 3.2 magnitude tremor struck Kutch district in Gujarat on Wednesday morning, according to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR). The tremor, which occurred at 10:24 am, had its epicenter located 23 kilometers northeast of Bhachau. Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties or property damage, as confirmed by local authorities.

This was the second tremor in the region within a week. Earlier, on December 30, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake had occurred near Bhachau, continuing a pattern of seismic activity in the area. In the past month, Kutch has experienced several tremors of magnitude 3 or higher, including a 3.7 magnitude tremor on December 23.

Gujarat, an area known for its earthquake risk, has a history of significant seismic events, including the devastating 2001 earthquake in Kutch, which was one of the deadliest in India’s history, claiming nearly 13,800 lives. The region has experienced nine major earthquakes over the past two centuries, according to the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA).