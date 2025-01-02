India’s greenhouse gas emissions drop 7.93%

New Delhi: India’s total greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 declined by 7.93 per cent compared to 2019. Meanwhile, India’s GDP emission intensity fell 36 per cent between 2005 and 2020. A report submitted to the UN climate change office revealed this.

As per fourth Biennial Update Report (BUR-4) submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), India’s total greenhouse gas emissions — excluding land use, land-use change, and forestry (LULUCF) — amounted to 2,959 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) and 2,437 MtCO2e including LULUCF.Total national emissions (including LULUCF) have decreased by 7.93 per cent with respect to 2019 and increased by 98.34 per cent since 1994.

Biennial Update Reports (BURs) are submitted by developing countries to the UNFCCC every two years. They provide updates on greenhouse gas emissions, progress on climate actions, and needs for support in mitigation, adaptation and capacity building.

Also Read: India’s manufacturing PMI slips to 56.4 in December

Emission intensity refers to the total amount of greenhouse gases emitted per unit of GDP. According to the report, the main contributors to India’s total greenhouse gas emission were CO2 generated from burning fossil fuels, methane from livestock and increasing aluminium and cement production.

India’s net national emissions in 2020 were 24,36,656 gigagrams of carbon dioxide equivalent (GgCO2e). The energy sector contributed the most to overall emissions with 75.66 per cent, followed by the agriculture sector at 13.72 per cent, industrial processes and product use (IPPU) at 8.06 per cent and waste at 2.56 per cent.

India represents 18 per cent of the global population but its annual primary energy consumption per capita in 2022 was 25.4 gigajoules (GJ).This was a third of the-then global average of 78 GJ per person. In comparison, an average person in high-income countries consumed 119 GJ, with per capita consumption in the US recorded at 277 GJ.