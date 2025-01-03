China extends visa fee reductions for Indians

Beijing: China has extended visa fee reductions for Indians. The Chinese Embassy in India announced an extension of reduced visa fees for travellers from the country, effective until December 31, 2025.

Under the extended scheme, a single-entry visa priced at $33.82 (INR 2,900), while a double-entry visa at $51.32 (INR 4,400). A six-month multiple-entry visa is available for $68.81 (INR 5,900), and a 12-month or longer multiple-entry visa at $102.63 (INR 8,800). Additionally, group visas and official group visas continue to be offered at about $21 (INR 1,800) per applicant.

‘India and China achieved a broad consensus to restore the ground situation in certain areas along the LAC. Both countries have been holding talks at diplomatic and military levels to resolve the differences in some areas along the LAC. As a result, a broad consensus was developed based on equal and mutual security,’ the statement by the Chinese embassy said.